Bertram issues boil water notice after lightning strike causes system issues

City of Bertram water customers need to boil their water before use until further notice after lightning caused problems with the system.

The city issued a boil water notice Aug. 23 after a lighting strike caused the loss of communication with several pump stations, which resulted in low-water pressure. Under Texas Commission on Environmental Quality rules, the city must notify customers to boil tap water prior to consumption, which includes drinking, washing hands and face, brushing teeth, and similar activities.

“Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria,” the city noticed added.

Under TCEQ guidelines, it’s recommended to bring water for cooking, drinking, and ice making to a vigorous rolling boil and then let it boil for two minutes.

The city will notify customers when officials lift the boil water notice.

City water customers may call Adam Lambert at 512-355-2020 for more information. For TCEQ-related questions, call 512-239-4691.

