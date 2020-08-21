Llano County Jail bookings for Aug. 11-17

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 11-17, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tristian Wayne Cannedy, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 13: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass, assault causing bodily injury.

Joshua Kyle Conley, 30, of Llano was arrested Aug. 15: driving while intoxicated.

Melissa Lea Gillespie, 29, of Tow was arrested Aug. 14: driving while intoxicated.

William Earl Noack, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 12: abandoning/endangering child-imminent danger of bodily injury.

Caleb Andrew Ortega, 17, of Llano was arrested Aug. 13: assault on family/household member.

Samantha Deseree Walker, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Anne Wilson, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 13: stalking.