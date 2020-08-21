Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 14-20

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 14-20, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 63, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 14: aggravated assault-reckless discharge of firearm from motor vehicle.

Stormy L. Stephenson, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 15 on $4,000 bond.

Leonard Richard Szalkowski, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 14: surety surrender-theft of property.

Mikea Chardese Williams, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14: assault on family/household member. Released Aug. 16 on $50,000 bond.

Ronald A. Rodriguez Jr., 40, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 15: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Aug. 16 on personal recognizance.

Jordan Barrett Fisher, 29, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 16: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 17 on $1,500 bond.

Malcolm Patrick Allgood, 20, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Darrell Wayne Campbell, 63, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Aug. 18 on $25,000 bond.

Jeffrey Bernal Mata, 55, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Aug. 19 on $25,000 bond.

Gregory Silva, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 17: surety surrender-illegal dumping.

Kari Lea Etheredge, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 18: bond forfeiture-injury to child/elderly/disabled.

Donald Ray Keese, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 18: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Christopher Lee Thornberry, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Rachael Munoz Tonche, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 18: motion to adjudicate guilt-theft of property.

Jessica Marie Arce, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 20 on $20,000 bond.

Charlie Cleveland Carson III, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19: parole violation.

Kymie Jo Gray, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 19: bond revocation-forgery of financial instruments, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Donald Ray Keese, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19: possession of controlled substance.

Allen Dale McLemore, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19: assault.

Jody Ray Self, 44, of Briggs was arrested Aug. 19: sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Tyler Jordan Lupe Solis, 23, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 19: sexual assault of child.

Donald Bruce Fearn, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 20: illegal dumping.

Jessica Marissa Marvin, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 20: driving while intoxicated.