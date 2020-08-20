Man dies in US 281 crash near Burnet

17 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

A 41–year-old Killeen man died Aug. 18 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 281 about 6 miles north of Burnet.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety report, Gerardo Bracero was traveling south on the highway in a 2006 Scion xB at about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday when, “for an unknown reason at this time,” his vehicle skidded into the northbound lane of traffic.

The Scion crashed into an oncoming 2015 Nissan Murano.

Bracero died at the scene, according to the DPS report. A passenger in the Scion was transported to Ascension Seton Williamson in Round Rock.

The driver of the Nissan was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

