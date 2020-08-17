Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is now selling new hunting and fishing licenses, which go into effect on Sept. 1. Photo by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is now selling new hunting and fishing licenses, which take effect Sept. 1, for the coming year.

Current licenses expire Aug. 31 except for the Year-From-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package.

Purchase new licenses online, by calling 800-895-4248 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or in person at more than 1,700 retailers across the state. You can find retailer at the above link.

For those who hunt and fish, the Super Combo License Package is $68 ($32 for Texas residents 65 and older), a savings of up to $18 over paying for separate licenses. The package includes a resident hunting license ($25 separately), a resident fishing license ($30 for freshwater only; $35 for saltwater only), an archery endorsement ($7), a freshwater fishing endorsement ($5), a saltwater fishing endorsement with a red drum tag ($10), an upland game bird endorsement ($7), and a migratory game bird endorsement ($7).

Other combination packages with fewer endorsements are also available.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TPWD’s Outdoor Annual is all-digital for the upcoming year. It contains Texas hunting and fishing regulations and is available via the Outdoor Annual mobile app or on the TPWD website.

Hunters can also access more than 1 million acres of public land with the purchase of an Annual Public Hunting Permit or enter drawings for Big Time Texas Hunts for bighorn sheep, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn antelope, waterfowl, upland game birds, exotics, and more. This year, hunters have the chance to win a trip to the 17,000-plus-acre Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area on Matagorda Bay, where they can pursue white-tailed deer, sambar deer, axis deer, and waterfowl. The winner also gets a fully guided fishing trip for redfish, speckled trout, and more on Matagorda Bay.

The deadline to enter for Big Time Texas Hunts is Oct. 15.

When purchasing a license, people can add a donation of $1, $5, $10, or $20 to support Hunters for the Hungry or the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities. Projects funded in part by licenses include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, and river fishing access.

For frequently asked questions about Texas hunting and fishing licenses, visit the TPWD FAQ page.

