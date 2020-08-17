Campuses reopen this week

Many students and staff are returning to campuses this week, so drivers should be cautious in school zones and on bus routes.

Marble Falls Independent School District, Burnet Consolidated ISD, Faith Academy of Marble Falls, and Kingsland School all start classes this week. Llano ISD began last week.

Faith Academy returns Tuesday, Aug. 18, followed by MFISD in-person learners and Kingsland School students on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and BCISD on Thursday, Aug. 20.

MFISD students who opted for remote learning start Friday, Aug. 21.

School buses will be back on their routes in the morning and afternoon. Drivers should be aware of stopped buses and students getting on or off. Remember: When a bus’ red lights are flashing, it’s illegal to pass it.

Also, follow school zone speed limits and watch for people crossing the road near campuses.

School officials are also asking parents to be patient during student drop-off and pickup times.

For information on how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the 2020-21 school year, including mandatory face coverings, school bus routes, and students’ extracurriculars activities, visit the DailyTrib.com School Information page.

