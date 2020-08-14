Llano County Jail bookings for Aug. 4-10

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 4-10, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cortlan Brian Carter, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 5: assault causing bodily injury.

Jonathan Carter, 53, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 5: assault causing bodily injury.

Bryan Irwin Gantt, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 5: theft of property.

Billy Newman, 40, of Llano was arrested Aug. 9: aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon.

Thomas Richard Pennington, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 5: unauthorized use of vehicle, assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Barbara Ratliff-Nolte, 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 8: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.