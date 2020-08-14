Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 7-13

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 7-13, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gregory Silva Jr., 34, of Granite Shoals/Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 7: assault on family/household member, failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.

Michael Allen Russell, 41, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 8: criminal trespass. Released Aug. 9 on $1,500 bond.

Sean Allan Watts, 26, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 8: possession of dangerous drug. Released Aug. 9 on $2,500 bond.

Tasheena Dannielle Curtis, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 9: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Demiria Annette Jaime-Ward, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 9: assault causing bodily injury, assault. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Bryan Scott Rogers, 32, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 9: violation of bond/protective order.

Nestor Contreras Torres, 30, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10: capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, immigration detainer.

Jose Contreras-Hernandez, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 10: purchase/furnish alcohol to minor. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Nathan Matthew Dozard, 39, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 10: possession of controlled substance, theft or property.

Tristan Wayne Rutland, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 10: aggravated sexual assault of child. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Gregory Silva Jr., 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 10: failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register, possession of controlled substance.

Chad Lee Slentz, 33, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10: failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to drive in single lane. Released Aug. 11 on personal recognizance.

Joshua Morgan Dupree, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 11: bond revocation-criminal mischief, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. He was released Aug. 12 on $40,000 bond.

Donald Ray Keese, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 11: possession of controlled substance.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 12: possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-tampering with government records, bond revocation-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, bond revocation-theft of mail, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Marco Antonio Ramirez, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 12: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 13 on $2,500 bond.

Veronica A. Salazar, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 12: parole violation.

John-Joseph Sanderford, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 12: indecency with child-sexual contact.

Gregory Silva, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 12: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Leonard Richard Szalkowski, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 12: bond revocation-burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Shelby Dean Henson, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 13: unlawfully carrying weapon.

Allison Christine Womble, 28, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 13: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.