DEVELOPING: Horseshoe Bay subdivisions evacuated due to large grass fire

A large fire in Horseshoe Bay can be seen from the Overlook on RR 1431 in Kingsland. Staff photo by David Bean

The city of Horseshoe Bay at about 4:50 p.m. Aug. 13 released an alert to residents about a major brush fire in The Trails and Blue Lake subdivisions. Evacuations are taking place at both subdivisions. Multiple regional fire departments have responded.

UPDATE 7:45 P.M.: The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System is reporting that the Trails wildfire covers a 330-acre area and is 30 percent contained as of 7:25 p.m..

The story is developing. Check back on DailyTrib.com for more details as they become available.