Burnet extends utility assistance programs for residents, businesses

In response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Burnet City Council has extended its commercial and residential utility assistance programs for eligible applicants.

The City Council approved the extensions at the regular meeting Aug. 11.

Both commercial and residential programs offer grants to qualifying customers in the form of a 50 percent credit on July electric bills. The commercial grants are capped at $10,000; the residential grants at $250.

“We’ve been going month to month because we weren’t one hundred percent sure of the financial impact that it would have,” said Burnet City Manager David Vaughn about the programs. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t over-commit what our resources would allow. Council will probably take it up again next month, but unless they renew it, this would be the last month.”

Both programs have an application deadline of Aug. 20. Those receiving assistance under the program are still responsible for 50 percent of their utility bill, which is due Aug. 31.

Newcomers to the programs may apply for July assistance but cannot retroactively request assistance for previous months that the programs were active.

Commercial recipients of the May and June assistance are automatically eligible for July assistance.

For more information, visit the city of Burnet website or its Utility Assistance Programs webpage or call the utilities department directly at 512-756-6093.

alex@thepicayune.com