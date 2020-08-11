Virtual town hall on small businesses is Aug. 13

24 mins ago by: DailyTrib.com

Small-business owners have a lot of questions and fears during these times.

A virtual town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, will discuss the current climate for small businesses. Williams will be joined by Tom Sullivan of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Laura Huffman of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, and Art Mann of the Texas Economic Development Corp. and the Hillsboro Economic Development Corp. 

The panel will also talk about policy decisions and future outlook. Following the discussion, small-business owners and managers may ask questions. 

Pre-registration is required

Participants who would like to submit questions in advance may email them

The town hall should last about an hour.

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Burnet County officials working toward smooth and safe election

32 mins ago by: Daniel Clifton

‘Cool projects’ for Marble Falls parks

54 mins ago by: Alex Copeland

COVID-19 doesn’t stop census count; Burnet County response at 56 percent

1 hour ago by: Suzanne Freeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *