Virtual town hall on small businesses is Aug. 13

Small-business owners have a lot of questions and fears during these times.

A virtual town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, will discuss the current climate for small businesses. Williams will be joined by Tom Sullivan of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Laura Huffman of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, and Art Mann of the Texas Economic Development Corp. and the Hillsboro Economic Development Corp.

The panel will also talk about policy decisions and future outlook. Following the discussion, small-business owners and managers may ask questions.

Pre-registration is required.

Participants who would like to submit questions in advance may email them.

The town hall should last about an hour.