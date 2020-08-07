Llano County Jail bookings for July 27-Aug. 3

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 27-Aug. 3, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mark Douglas Berryhill, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 27: public intoxication. Released same day to see justice of the peace.

Buddy Allen Gray, 35, of Llano was arrested July 31: online solicitation of minor-sexual conduct.

Cody Lee Oliver, 43, of Llano was arrested July 27: public intoxication. Released same day to justice of the peace.

Stacey Mangum Oliver, 43, of Llano was arrested July 27: public intoxication. Released same day to justice of the peace.

Trevor Glen Payne, 53, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 2: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Christopher Wayne Saverance, 32, of Kingsland was arrested July 30: motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 53, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 27: assault, unlawful restraint.

Elena Mirelez Smith, 46, of Kingsland was arrested July 31: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Manuel Solis Valencia, 57, of Llano was arrested Aug. 2: driving while intoxicated.