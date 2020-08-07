Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 6, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joey Dewayne Allen Jr., 35, of Bertram was arrested July 29: surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, parole violation.

Stacy Marie Bryant, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Edith Necole Pearson, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 29: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released July 30 on personal recognizance.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 29: public intoxication. Released July 30 on personal recognizance.

Justin Todd Hill, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 30: surety surrender-possession of dangerous drug.

Colette Dianne Boyd, 23, of Burnet was arrested July 31: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Lelon Ray Brooks, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31: surety surrender-theft of property, surety surrender-burglary of building, surety surrender-burglary of habitation.

Nina Caldelaria Hernandez, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 31: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Jon Curtis Jackson, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 1 on $10,000 bond.

Sara Diane Schulte, 36, of Spicewood was arrested July 31: theft of property. Released Aug. 1 on $15,000 bond.

Lane August Smith, 24, of Burnet was arrested July 31: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Brian Paul Dorman, 47, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 1: public intoxication. Released Aug. 2 on personal recognizance.

Corinne Leah McCann, 46, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 1: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 2 on $120,000 bond.

Elisei Teodor Adam, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 2: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Luis Alberto Garcia, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 2: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Sawyer Wayne Howard, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 2: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container, graffiti. Released Aug. 3 on $3,000 bond.

Sean Michael Millican, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 2: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Courtney Jayne Murphy, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 3: indictment-possession of controlled substance, indictment-prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Released Aug. 5 on $75,000 bond.

Leif Amundsen Scobie, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 3: evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft, evading arrest/detention, criminal mischief, assault, driving while license is invalid.

James Russell Graves, 49, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 4: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, bond revocation-assault on family/household member.

Robbin Warren Amos, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 5: assault causing bodily injury.

Karie Lynn Rennels, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 5: theft of property, forgery of financial instrument.

Mariah Rhoades, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 5: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released Aug. 6 on $1,500 bond.

Keith O’Neil Scales, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 5: possession of controlled substance.

James Ashley Click, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 6: driving with invalid license.

Victoria Escamilla Dodson, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 6: assault causing bodily injury, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $7,000 bond.

Mida Marie Flores, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 6: capias pro fine-unattended child in vehicle.

Edwin Brooks Mobley, 34, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 6: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, driving while intoxicated.