Helen Crownover passed away August 3, 2020

Helen Crownover passed away on August 3, 2020, from complications from COPD. She was born on August 20, 1932 to Dick and Doris McKay. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 48 years, Dick Crownover.

Helen was a child of ranching, having been born in South Dakota where her father farmed and ran cattle. She met her late husband, Dick, then a young crop duster, while working at a café in Winner, South Dakota, her hometown. They married and moved to San Antonio, which was fine with Helen because she didn’t much care for the cold county of the north.

Helen had four children, insuring they were all well-educated, while also working in the family businesses. Helen and Dick raised their family while engaged in various occupations through the years, including retail concessions, direct mail, floral nursery, and, before retiring in 1997, Director of food services at the Coliseum in Abilene, Texas.

Helen is survived by her son, Randy, her daughters Barbara Warren (Jim), Sheri Strangmeyer, and Jill Reinhart (John). She was a beloved grandmother to eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters.

Helen was a vivacious lady, gregarious, and loved by all she met, always leaving a lasting impression on those to whom she befriended. She is sorely missed by her family and lives on in the minds and memory of her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the Llano City Cemetery on Wednesday, August 5 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COPD Foundation.

