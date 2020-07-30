Marble Falls screens ‘Grease’ at pop-up drive-in

The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce is bringing the 1978 classic ‘Grease’ to the big screen on Saturday, August 8. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in the musical romantic comedy. Courtesy photo

By Alex Copeland

Summer days are drifting away, but oh-oh those summer nights. Join the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce for a nostalgia-laden, drive-in screening of “Grease” Saturday, August 8

The chamber is screening the 1978 musical classic starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John at a pop-up drive-in in the Marble Falls High School Mustang Stadium parking lot. Gates open at 8 p.m. Mustang Stadium is located on the Manzano Mile off RR 1431 just east of Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

The event is free, but has a limited capacity. Tickets are required for the movie, which will be shown on a 45-foot screen. To ensure your spot, go to the chamber’s website for free tickets.

Concessions sponsored in part by Sonic will be available at the show and include hot dogs, corndogs, pickles, hard candy, and other selections. Everything costs a dollar each. Attendees can also bring their own food.

Masks are required unless in your car. Social distancing protocols must be followed as well. Sanitization stations will be available on site.

The movie is free, but donations are accepted and will help fund future events. Donations can be made by texting “Movie” to 830-355-3638. Sponsors include ATMOS Energy, H-E-B, and Walmart.

