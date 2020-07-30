Jessamyn Putnam now accredited funeral celebrant

Jessamyn Putnam of Putnam Funeral Home and Cremation as well as Cremation Advocates by Putnam earned her Funeral Celebrant accreditation through InSight Institute. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory’s Jessamyn Putnam, also of Cremation Advocates by Putnam, recently earned accreditation as a funeral celebrant from the Insight Institute.

As more people seek alternatives to the traditional funeral service, celebrants offer families a different way to honor their loved ones. A celebrant, also known as a life tribute specialist, are trained in conducting funerals for families who wish to have a personalized funeral service experience.

Celebrants spend time with the loved one’s family and friends, listening and gathering stories of the person, then using those recollections to create a meaningful tribute and testament based on the deceased’s personality and life.

During the training, celebrants cover topics such as listening skills, family meetings, service planing, music and reading resources, writing, closing ceremonies, developing the celebrant concept in the community, and presentation skills.

Putnam offers life tribute services to the extended Highland Lakes area through Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory in Kingsland and Cremation Advocates by Putnam in Marble Falls. She is experience in “creating out-of-the-box solutions for socially distanced services.”

