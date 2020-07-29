Wild Things Zoofari returns to Burnet

Herman Brown Free Library Assistant Director Chelsi Alvarez holds a skunk from a past Wild Things Zoofari animal show. The Zoofari returns to Burnet on Aug. 5. Courtesy photo

It’s about to get wild in Burnet.

The Wild Things Zoofari is coming to town on Aug. 5. Free shows are at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vanderveer St. The event was initially part of Herman Brown Free Library’s Spring Break program but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have permission from (Burnet County) Judge (James) Oakley to have it as long as we maintain social distancing guidelines set by the governor,” said Chelsi Alvarez, the library’s assistant director.

Those guidelines include limiting occupancy to 50 percent capacity and requiring visitors ages 10 and older to wear a face covering during the program.

The event was moved from the library to the Extension Office’s auditorium to have more space for groups to sit 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance. Visitors will wait in line to be seated.

Each show is the same, so people should only attend one.

“Last year, the kids had a blast (at the Zoofari),” Alvarez said. “They had some really neat critters. Last year, the kids got to meet a skunk, a kangaroo — a joey — who hopped the room, a golden armadillo, several exotic birds, and exotic lizards. Everybody gets a good look.”

Zoofari staff also talk about the animals’ natural habitats and diets and how humans can take care of the environment to help them.

Even with social distancing, the event will offer a unique experience.

“Seeing a kangaroo six feet away is still better than seeing it on TV,” Alvarez said.

Visit hermanbrownlibrary.org or call 512-715-5228 for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com