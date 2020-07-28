Granite Shoals woman tries to take gun from deputy, escape from custody

A Granite Shoals woman faces felony charges after attempting to take a firearm from a Burnet County sheriff’s deputy on July 23 and then trying to escape from officers.

The woman, identified as Ammi Rose Smith, later told the deputy, according to an arrest affidavit, that she had planned to shoot him with his firearm had she managed to get it.

Burnet County deputies and a Granite Shoals police officer had responded to a trespassing call in the 500 block of Sherwood Forest Drive in Granite Shoals on July 23. During the investigation, the officers took the 39-year-old woman into custody.

As a Burnet County deputy placed her in the back of a marked Granite Shoals police patrol vehicle, Smith tried to take the deputy’s duty weapon. According to the affidavit, the deputy felt the woman “forcefully pulling on the grip of my weapon and observed her hands on the grip of my weapon.”

The deputy was able to turn his body to break Smith’s grip from the pistol. She initially told the deputy she planned to use the weapon to shoot herself. After the deputy placed Smith in the patrol unit, a Granite Shoals officer transported her to the Burnet County Jail.

The deputy followed.

When the Granite Shoals officer arrived at the jail with Smith, she was able to open the back door of the patrol car and take off on foot. The deputy, who had pulled in behind the Granite Shoals officer, captured her.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman told the deputy that “she was trying to take my gun to shoot me with it.”

Smith was booked into the jail on charges of trying to take a weapon from an officer and escape. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison. As of July 28, Smith was still being held in lieu of $44,000 combined bonds.

