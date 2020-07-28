Governor extends early voting period

Gov. Greg Abbott is giving Texans several more days of early voting in the Nov. 3 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott issued a proclamation July 27 making the early voting period Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30, almost a week’s extension. Early voting was originally scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

The governor also expanded the period during which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing delivery prior to and on Election Day.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the state of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” the governor stated in a media release. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand delivered, Texans will have great flexibility to cast their ballots, while, at the same time, protecting themselves and other from COVID-19.”

Texans have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the November general election. For more election information, check the Texas Secretary of State’s voting website.

