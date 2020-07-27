COVID-19 changes Back to School Blast

Even school supplies drives are having to adapt to COVID-19 as Back to School Blast organizers revamp the annual event for Marble Falls and Llano schools.

“It’s definitely changed,” organizer Jennifer Hall said.

Back to School Blast is more than a school supplies drive. It also offers free haircuts, shoes for students, and booths with community resources.

In the midst of a pandemic, organizers have pulled back from a big, one-day event, but they still need to get the supplies to students.

Working with several nonprofit groups, Elevate Church of Marble Falls, and the Marble Falls Independent School District, volunteers are bringing backpacks filled with school supplies to the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit, Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Highland Lakes, and the Highland Lakes Crisis Network.

Hall said organizers struck up a partnership with Elevate Church to provide about 800 backpacks for distribution Saturday, August 8. From 9 a.m.-noon that day, Elevate will also hand out about 1,500 boxes of fresh produce and other food to people. The church is located at 700 Gateway Parkway in Marble Falls.

“One of the things we’ll miss most about the actual Back to School Blast event where we hand out the backpacks and things is seeing the kids and seeing the excitement on their faces,” Hall said. “By handing out backpacks at Elevate Church on (August 8), we’ll get some of that.”

Any leftover backpacks will go to MFISD to be handed out as needed.

In past years, Back to School Blast has also given out backpacks at Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland, but this year, the school is providing school supplies for their students, Hall said. Back to School Blast is helping Llano Elementary, Llano Junior High, and Llano High School with bulk school supplies.

Volunteers are still needed August 5-8 to help pack backpacks, deliver them to the nonprofit organizations, and hand them out at Elevate Church on August 8. You can register online.

