Districts stock up on protective gear

School districts have several items on their own back-to-school list, including personal protective equipment to keep students and staff safe against COVID-19.

Both Burnet and Marble Falls campuses will offer in-person learning when classes resume in August, which will require a supply of PPE as well as stringent cleaning and social distancing protocols.

While the districts are purchasing their own supplies, the state of Texas is also providing protective equipment.

On Wednesday, the Marble Falls Independent School District picked up the following from the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin:

39,784 disposable face masks

9,946 reusable face masks

619 adult face shields

21,046 pairs of disposable gloves

468 gallons of hand sanitizer

33 no-touch thermometers

But that’s not all.

During the MFISD board meeting July 20, administrators and trustees talked about how students will be unable to read teachers’ facial expressions behind masks. To remedy that, the district purchased 864 clear face masks. These are not plastic shields but see-through masks that cover the nose and mouth.

The district is also considering the purchase of 500 shields that attach to desks and measure 27 inches high by 27 inches wide by 19 inches deep.

Burnet Consolidated ISD on Tuesday also picked up its protective gear and supplies from the Region 13 center, including:

29,688 disposable masks

7,422 reusable masks

463 adult face shields

15,742 pairs of disposable gloves

349 gallons of hand sanitizer

24 no-touch thermometers

“This is in addition to the thousands of dollars the district is spending on additional hand sanitizer, reusable face coverings for staff and students, hand sanitizer dispensers, disinfectant wipes, disinfecting electrostatic wands, facial tissues, table dividers, and water bottle fillers,” BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett said in a letter to parents.

