Llano County Jail bookings for July 13-20

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 13-20, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joey Dewayne Allen Jr., 35, of Bertram was arrested July 19: blue warrant.

Tristian Wayne Cannedy, 19, of Kingsland was arrested July 14: resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia, consumption of alcohol by minor.

Farren Michelle Hawkins, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested July 14: engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of building.

Lindy Slough, 55, of Kingsland was arrested July 19: public intoxication.

Justin Dale Stewart, 31, of Llano was arrested July 19: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.