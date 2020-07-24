Burnet County Jail bookings for July 17-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 17-23, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Felicia Gayle Fox, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested July 17: possession of controlled substance. Released July 19 on personal recognizance.

Robert Kenneth Swain Harris, 37, of Burnet was arrested July 17: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Wesley Dwayne Carline, 33, of Burnet was arrested July 18: driving while intoxicated. Released July 19 on $1,000 bond.

Seth Wade Cozby, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 18: possession of marijuana, obstruction of highway passageway. Released July 19 on $8,000 bond.

Ammi Rose Smith, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 18: resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 19 on personal recognizance.

Daymon Isaac Pritchard, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 19: public intoxication, disorderly conduct. Released July 20 on $500 bond.

Robbin Warren Amos, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 20: criminal mischief.

Melanie Marie Capone, 30, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 20: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Dustin Lee Cunningham, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 21: possession of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released July 22 on $5,000 bond.

Kahn-Eric Lewis, 48, of Spicewood was arrested July 21: terroristic threat, probation violation-assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest/search/transport, expired registration, failure to appear. Released July 23 on $31,000 bond.

Frank Monde Ray, 61, of Burnet was arrested July 22: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Austin Hudson Wilson, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 22: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Breanna Naomi Butler, 22, of Bertram was arrested July 23: burglary of vehicles, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Ammi Rose Smith, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 23: taking weapon from officer; escaping while arrested/confined.