Highland Lakes art guilds draw local talent

Judy Thurman takes and art lesson at the Highland Arts Guild and Gallery in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Long-established art guilds in the Highland Lakes nurture local creative spirits in a variety of forms with classes, summer camps, and gallery space for members to share and sell their work. You don’t have to be an expert to join their ranks: These palleted passels and crafty creators embrace anyone with an interest in art.

Highland Arts Guild & Gallery

318 Main St. in Marble Falls

830-693-7324

OPEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

The Highland Arts Guild & Gallery hosts annual spring and fall art shows and summer children’s lessons. Lessons for adults, demonstrations, workshops, and exhibits are year-round.

Kingsland House of Arts & Crafts

112 W. Chamberlin St. in Kingsland

325-388-6159

OPEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday-Sunday

In addition to arts and crafts for sale, the Kingsland House of Arts & Crafts hosts an annual Christmas Market the second weekend in November, Market Days on the first Saturday each month from May through October, workshops on the second Saturday of each month from January through October, and Open Craft Circles on the second and fourth Sundays each month.

Buchanan Arts & Crafts

17534 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam

512-793-2858

OPEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Buchanan Arts & Crafts displays and sells original art and handcrafted items and offers art classes as well. Special events include Game Days in April and October and a Christmas Bazaar on the second Saturday in December.

Llano Fine Art Guild

503 Bessemer Ave. in Llano

325-247-4839

OPEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Llano Fine Art Guild offers demonstrations, workshops, open painting sessions, and an art camp for kids. It hosts an annual Mardi Gras Masked Ball as a main fundraiser each year.