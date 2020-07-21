Free COVID-19 testing in Llano

As confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Highland Lakes, including a sixth death in Burnet County, residents can now get tested for free.

Llano County is providing self-administered COVID-19 tests Thursday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church and Family Life Center, 800 Wright St. in Llano.

As of July 20, Llano County had 113 residents test positive for COVID-19 with two deaths. Forty of the cases are considered recovered.

Burnet County has had 331 positive cases and six deaths. According to the state’s report, 127 are considered recovered.

The July 23 tests in Llano are walk-up with no appointment needed, and people do not have to be exhibiting symptoms. The self-administered test takes about five minutes and involves a cheek swab rather than the invasive nasal swab.

The testing is open to everyone, not just Llano County residents. People will need a form of identification and an email to receive test results.

It will take between 72 and 96 hours to receive results. If you have had a high-risk exposure or are exhibiting symptoms, act as if you have the virus while you wait on test results.

Contact the Llano County Office of Emergency Management at 325-247-2039 with questions.

