School district boards meet to discuss plans

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District and Marble Falls ISD boards will discuss back-to-school plans in the middle of a pandemic during upcoming meetings.

A special BCISD board meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the board room, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet.

BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett is on the agenda to present a report on the health, safety, and operational guidelines for returning to school. The board also will discuss purchasing electronic devices and a resolution requesting the Texas Education Agency suspend the state accountability system for the 2020-21 school year.

BCISD campuses’ first day of class is Monday, August 17.

Currently, the state requires districts provide both in-person and remote learning for students. Parents can chose which option is best for their student’s needs.

Check BCISD’s frequently asked questions for more information on the district’s current plans for the upcoming school year.

The MFISD board’s regular meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, July 20. The meeting will be conducted remotely, but the public can access it through the district’s Facebook page. To register to make a public comment, email Krystal Dunk at kdunk@mfisd.txed.net. Requests must be made no later than the start of the meeting.

During the board meeting, MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen will update members on fall plans. The district has held two parent input meetings on the topic.

MFISD campuses’ first day is Wednesday, August 19.

Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath announced July 17 that school districts that need to can adopt a four-week transitional period during which all learning can be conducted remotely. And, if a district still thought it necessary, it could add another eight weeks of remote learning.

