Pink Out Marble Falls canceled

The annual Pink Out Marble Falls, which includes a fashion show featuring local dignitaries such as Mayor John Packer (pictured), has been canceled for 2020. The decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

As Pink Out Marble Falls is an event to celebrate those in the community battling cancer, organizers decided it would be best to cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The people who we are out there to support through this have cancer and they’re already at risk, and it just opens them up to more risks,” said Chief Russell Sander of Marble Falls Fire Rescue, an organizer of the October 22 event. “We didn’t want to take that chance.”

This would have marked the fourth year for Pink Out, created to celebrate and support those fighting cancer. During the event, businesses and people don pink, and organizers throw a party on Main Street in the evening with live music, games, and an all-pink fashion show. Crossroads Guardians of Hope, a nonprofit supporting people with cancer, brings its pink fire truck, ambulance, and patrol car to the event. On the day after the celebration, Marble Falls Fire Rescue, Crossroads Guardians of Hope, the Marble Falls Police Department, and other first responders crisscross the community to visit residents with cancer.

While it was a tough decision to cancel this year’s event, Sander said it was the right one.

“We thought it was the safest thing to do,” he added. “We look forward to Pink Out in 2021.”

