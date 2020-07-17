Massive turbines a sight to see, especially while stuck in traffic

A truck pulls a wind turbine blade across the U.S. 281 bridge in Marble Falls on July 15. These blades are the largest ones currently shipped in the United States, making for quite a sight and a traffic jam at times. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

You might have noticed some truly tremendous cargo recently making its way through the heart of Marble Falls. Or, at least, the traffic congestion it caused.

Wind turbine blades of exceptional size have been trucking through town on their way to wind farms in Snyder from Port Aransas, their point of origin in the United States.

How big are these blades, exactly?

“Those that you’re seeing are the largest that have ever been shipped in the United States today,” said Brandon Brown of Lone Star Transportation’s heavy haul project team. The company transports the blades. “They’re the longest by far at 74 meters.”

The route the blades take is determined, in part, by the state of Texas based on the dimensions of the cargo. Lone Star scouts the routes before its trucks take the trek and makes recommendations for changes as needed.

“With them getting this long, the routes are getting fewer and far between, if you can imagine what you can or can’t do,” Brown said.

The drivers and crew must transport the blades almost 500 miles from Port Aransas to Snyder.

