Llano County Jail bookings for July 6-13

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 6-13, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Marcus Bernal III, 32, of Kingsland was arrested July 8: public intoxication.

Raul Munoz Jr., 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 10: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Angela Angelica Parra, 29, of Kingsland was arrested July 7: possession of controlled substance.

Peter Vincent Schworm, 30, of Kingsland was arrested July 12: driving while intoxicated.

Christopher David Sledge, 56, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 8: indecency with a child-sexual contact, indecency with a child-exposure.