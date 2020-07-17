Burnet County Jail bookings for July 10-16

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 10-16, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michael Montrell Emanuel, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 10: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 11 on $3,000 bond.

Louis Long Jr., 37, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10: interfering with an emergency request for assistance, assault by contact. Released July 11 on $6,000 bond.

Francis Ann Najar, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 11 on $5,000 bond.

Angel Navarrete, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10: assault on family/household member. Released July 11 on $10,000 bond.

Brandye Neal Sackett, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10: assault by contact-family violence. Released July 11 on $25,000 bond.

Evaristo Sanchez, 37, of Burnet was arrested July 10: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Eduardo Alonzo Uribe, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11: bond revocation-injury to child/elderly/disabled.

Andrew Shawn Van Story, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 11: driving while intoxicated. Released July 12 on $1,500 bond.

Lelon Ray Brooks, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 12: burglary of a building.

Chelsi Mae Smith, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 12: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, criminal mischief. Released July 13 on $10,000 bond.

Lelon Ray Brooks, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13: theft of firearm.

Seferino Rodriguez-Albarran, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13: indecency with a child-sexual contact, indecency with a child-exposure, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 13: obstruction/retaliation.

Severiana Zamora-Hernandez, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13: criminal trespass. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Christopher Lee Thornberry, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested July 14: possession of a controlled substance. Released July 15 on $35,000 bond.

Bianca Denise Barrett, 51, of Spicewood was arrested July 15: injury to child/elderly/disabled person. Released July 16 on $1,000 bond.

Jami Joyce Sipes, 56, of Burnet was arrested July 15: theft of property. Released July 16 on $500 bond.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested July 16: violation of bond/protective order.

David Lee Rudd, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 15: unauthorized use of vehicle. Released same day on $10,000 bond.