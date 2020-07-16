Someone’s stealing county road signs

Burnet County officials reported a number of road signs have been stolen, particularly from Precinct 2. Anyone with information may call the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. Courtesy photo

Burnet County road signs are disappearing, and officials are asking for the public’s help to put a stop to it.

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle posted on his commissioner Facebook page that, since March, about $3,000 worth of signs have been stolen off of county roads.

Most of the signs have been stolen off of County Road 207 but also CR 206, 202, 252, and 220. Some have been taken from other locations, he added.

The thefts happen just about every day, Beierle stated.

County crews have tried to reinforce the signs with locking nuts and bolts, but, according to Beierle, the thief or thieves are now taking the entire pole.

Precinct 2 comprises the northeast portion of Burnet County. Beierle and other county officials are asking for the public’s help in locating the thief or thieves. Anyone with information may leave tips through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-866-756-8477. Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property.

