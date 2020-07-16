Marble Falls theater waiting on big releases before reopening

Cinergy Entertainment Group has had to hold off on reopening the Marble Falls theater until movie distributors release highly anticipated films. Hollywood has pushed back the releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Cinergy Entertainment Group had hoped to reopen the Marble Falls theater by Memorial Day weekend, but more than a month has passed and doors remain closed. Hollywood is the holdup.

“We decided not to reopen until we receive some new movies,” said Traci Hoey, Cinergy’s vice president of marketing. “We’re waiting. We’re in a holding pattern.”

Movie distributors continue to push back release dates for the year’s most anticipated films due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on theater capacity, which is currently at 50 percent occupancy in Texas.

“I think that has become (distributor) pushback; they want more occupancy,” Hoey said.

Many new releases, once set for Memorial Day and then mid- to late June, have been moved to August.

Cinergy is waiting for firm release details from distributors before reopening the Marble Falls theater, which officials hope to be later this month.

In the meantime, Cinergy has been updating equipment and making other improvements at the Marble Falls theater, located at 2600 U.S. 281. The group has hired a general manager and staff and has loyalty programs and specials waiting to be unveiled.

Jeff Benson, founder and CEO of Cinergy Entertainment Group, opened the movie house in 2003 and later rented the building to ShowBiz Cinema in 2008. The two groups mutually parted ways in April, paving the way for Cinergy to return to Marble Falls.

For job opportunities at the Marble Falls theater, visit cinergy.com.

jfierro@thepicayune.com