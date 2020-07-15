Texas primary runoff results
Highland Lakes voters cast their ballots July 14 in the Democratic and Republican primary runoffs. Winners now advance to the November 3 ballot.
The runoff elections were delayed from May 26 due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, and more mail-in ballots than usual are anticipated to count toward the final tally, though they have yet to be included in the July 14 numbers.
In the Democratic runoff for the U.S. Senate nomination, Mary “M.J.” Hegar beat Royce West, 52.1 percent to 47.9 percent. Hegar has declared victory and will ultimately face incumbent GOP Sen. John Cornyn in November.
VOTES BY COUNTY
Burnet County
Hegar 864, West 150
Llano County
Hegar 598, West 107
In the Democratic primary for railroad commissioner, Chrysta Castañeda beat Roberto “Beto” Alonzo, 62 percent to 38 percent.
VOTES BY COUNTY
Burnet County
Castañeda 693, Alonzo 299
Llano County
Castañeda 521, Alonzo 151
In Llano County, GOP voters cast ballots in two runoff races.
Debra “Deb” Edwards won the Precinct 3 justice of the peace nomination with 62.61 percent of the vote over Dorothy “Dot” Wooten, who received 37.39 percent.
Lani Popp won the State Board of Education District 5 nomination with 77.9 percent of the vote statewide over Robert Morrow with 22.1 percent.
Llano County voters favored Popp over Morrow, 1,462 votes to 327.
Mail-in ballots that arrive by 5 p.m. July 15 will be counted in final vote totals