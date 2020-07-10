Llano County Jail bookings for June 29-July 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 29-July 6, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jeremy Dylan Cady, 18, of Kingsland was arrested July 4: assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication.

Ariel Elaine Cook, 26, of Llano was arrested July 2: possession of marijuana.

Dwayne Danton Ellis, 38, of Kingsland was arrested July 6: public intoxication.

Ashley Michelle Kelly, 28, of Llano was arrested July 4: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Myndi Shaye Moss, 31, of Llano was arrested July 3: driving while intoxicated.

Ricky Lynn Nelson II, 37, of Tow was arrested July 3: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, sexual assault, motion to revoke-escape while arrested/confined, evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft, violation of bond/protective order.

Alexander Michael Nero IV, 36, of Kingsland was arrested July 1: stalking.

Albert Wayne Puhlmann, 48, of Tow was arrested June 29: assault on family/household member.

James Darel Risley, 37, of Kingsland was arrested July 3: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Michael Allen Volz, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested June 29: theft of service.

Joshua Dewayne Wilson, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 30: displaying fictitious license plate.