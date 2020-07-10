Burnet County Jail bookings for July 2-9

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 2-9, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robbin Warren Amos, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 2: criminal trespass.

Cody Gilbert Baether, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 2: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Phillip Garrett Castillo, 24, of Kingsland was arrested July 2: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Tommy Joe Yelvington, 23, of Kingsland was arrested July 2: interfering with emergency request for assistance, assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Joey Dewayne Allen Jr., 35, of Bertram was arrested July 4: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released July 6 on $25,000 bond.

Louis Ray Bostick, 47, of Burnet was arrested July 4: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released July 8 on $10,000 bond.

Gillian Emma Bethany Goff, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 4: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 7 on personal recognizance.

Christopher Lee Hays, 44, of Burnet was arrested July 4: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license.

James Chad McKinnon, 42, of Burnet was arrested July 4: failure to appear-terroristic threat of family. Released July 5 on $1,000 bond.

Leonard Richard Szalkowski, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 4: driving while intoxicated, driving with invalid license. Released July 5 on $13,000 bond.

Charles Thomas Harmon, 57, of Burnet was arrested July 5: driving while intoxicated. Released July 6 on $500 bond.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 5: criminal trespass.

Gage Collin Stubblefield, 29, of Burnet was arrested July 5: driving with invalid license. Released July 6 on $500 bond.

Manuel DeJesus Aguilar, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 6: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 32, of Burnet was arrested July 6: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Kyle Frederick Coons, 33, of Burnet was arrested July 7: indecent exposure. Released same day on $500 bond.

Savannah Jo Hatchett, 35, of Burnet was arrested July 7: criminal trespass with deadly weapon, obstruction/retaliation, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Rebecca Anne Marlow, 32, of Burnet was arrested July 8: prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, public intoxication.

Brian Lynn Seals, 55, of Spicewood was arrested July 8: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 9 on $1,000 bond.

Heather Nicole Guidry, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 9: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Annie Marie Hudgins, 36, of Bertram was arrested July 9: forgery of financial instrument/possession of a controlled substance.

Jimmy Dwayne Steaples, 49, of Bertram was arrested July 9: possession of a controlled substance.

Connie Lemae Warden, 48, of Burnet was arrested July 9: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.