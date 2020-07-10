Burnet County issues burn ban

Burnet County officials have issued a burn ban due to a stretch of hot, dry weather over the past several days and little rain in the future,

The ban went into effect July 10 and covers the county’s unincorporated areas.

The National Weather Service predicts highs of 100-105 degrees across the Highland Lakes through at least Tuesday, July 14. The heat and lack of rain over the past week have left grasses and other vegetation susceptible to fire.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, fire potential is low to moderate for the eastern Hill Country and moderate to significant for the western portion this weekend and early next week.

The burn ban only applies to unincorporated areas. Residents of municipalities should check with their city hall or fire department before burning outdoors.

Burnet County commissioners will discuss the burn ban during their regular meeting July 14. It starts at 9 a.m. in the second-floor courtroom at the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet.

