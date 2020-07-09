Burnet County rifle club celebrates end of 4-H year

Stonehill 4-H stands in front of their new storage shed and celebrates the end of the 2019-2020 4-H year. Back row from left to right: Guy Taylor, Elizabeth Lilly, Bethany Butler, Elijah Butler, Carson Moore, and Abby Moore. Front row from left to right: Weiss Stanley, Klein Stanley, Liam McDonald, Connor McDonald, Joseph Yang, Samuel Kaspar, Harper Sitra, and Morgan Sitra. Photo by Nick McDonald

The following was written by Burnet County 4-H rifle team reporter Connor McDonald.

In June, Stonehill 4-H Rifle Club, a chapter of Burnet County 4-H, elected new officers and held a match to celebrate the end of the year and the completion of their new shed.

On June 22, Stonehill 4-H met on a Zoom call to elect new officers for the upcoming 2020-2021 4-H year. The officers are: Elijah Butler as President, Bethany Butler as Vice-President, Elizabeth Lilly as Secretary, Liam McDonald as Treasurer, and Connor McDonald as Reporter.

As COVID-19 had shut down 4-H for several months and cancelled the District match, Stonehill 4-H held a match for its members on June 30. Shooters each shot air rifle and smallbore targets. The winners were: Bethany Butler in Senior Air Rifle, Elizbeth Lilly in Senior Smallbore, Joseph Yang in Intermediate Air Rifle and Smallbore, and Samuel Kaspar in Junior Air Rifle and Smallbore. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the club met outdoors and everyone was required to wear masks with social distancing of 6 feet required between non-family members.

To celebrate the end of the 4-H year, a cookie decorating competition was held. Lisa Moore of Moore’s Sweet Treats provided cookie kits for everyone, including frosting and sprinkles. Bethany Butler won the competition.

After months of hard work by sponsors and members, the shooting range where Stonehill 4-H practices was outfitted with a new shed. It will help with grading targets and storing equipment. The sponsors are Salem Insurance, Bolton Chiropractic Wellness, Best Little Pawn Shop, Homesmart/Satellite Station Fire & Security, Lentz Gann Insurance Agency, Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company, Elliott Electric Supply, McCoy’s, Hill Country National Bank, Cuplin & Associates, Inc., Inman’s Range Bar-B-Q, Broadway Showroom, Mueller Metals, Stanley Dental, Matt Sitra Custom Homes, Down Range Thermal, Security Bank and Trust, Tractor Supply, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Burnet County 4-H Rifle Club (aka Stonehill 4-H), meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. from September to June at the Copperhead Creek Shooting Club.