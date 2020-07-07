Burnet County Veterans Services officer is on a mission

After a career in the U.S. Navy, Phil Pall became the Burnet County Veterans Services officer. Through the office, he helps Highland Lakes veterans get the help and services they need. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

While his office hours are only two days a week, Burnet County Veterans Services Officer Phil Pall is always on a mission of helping Highland Lakes veterans.

“I give out my cell number, and if someone has a question or wants to get a hold of me, they can call,” he said. “I make sure to check my phone for any messages. It’s such an honor to help our veterans.”

Pall’s office is located in the Burnet County Public Services Building, 1008 N. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. People can walk in or call 830-265-8403 to schedule an appointment.

“I help people navigate the Veterans Administration and VA Health services, and just try to answer questions,” Pall said.

Many veterans are not aware of the services available to them or how to receive them. Pall provides that guidance.

“I team up with the veteran; it’s a partnership,” he said.

Pall’s duties include:

assisting in VA Health Care enrollment

helping with VA Hospital appointments

finding a local doctor under a VA Choice plan

assisting in filing pension claims

pointing out GI Bill educational benefits

answering questions about a GI loan to purchase a home

If veterans have a need, a program can probably fill it, but they have to ask, he said.

Pall knows what it’s like to serve in uniform. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a commander. His father and both of his sons also served (one son is still on active duty).

Though he’s the Burnet County Veterans Services officer, Pall doesn’t turn away anyone due to location. He also works with veterans’ widows and widowers.

“I’m here,” he said. “Just call or come by.”

Visit the Burnet County Veterans Services webpage or call 830-265-8403 for more information.

