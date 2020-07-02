Llano County Jail bookings for June 22-28

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 22-28, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jacob Chance Briggs, 25, of Kingsland was arrested June 22: possession of controlled substance.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 46, of Burnet was arrested June 24: possession of controlled substance.

Luis Oliva Jr., 24, of Llano was arrested June 23: possession of controlled substance.

Martin Anthony Perez, 27, of Llano was arrested June 23: possession of controlled substance.

Kevin Ray Turner, 47, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 24: driving while intoxicated.

Michael Allen Volz, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested June 29: theft of service.

Thompson Wagner, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 22: accident involving damage to vehicle.

Joshua Dewayne Wilson, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 28: theft of property.