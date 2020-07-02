Burnet County Jail bookings for June 26-July 2

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 26-July 2, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Roy Matthew Holman, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 26: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, violation of bond/protective order.

Larry Keith Kitchens, 72, of Burnet was arrested June 26: indecent exposure. Released June 27 on $1,500 bond.

Gary Gerome Martin, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 27 on $2,500 bond.

Chad Steven Rainey, 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 26: theft of property. Released June 27 on $2,000 bond.

Charli Marie Grady, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27: theft of property, possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug. Released June 28 on $8,000 bond.

Paul Noah Hernandez, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 27: speeding in school zone, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-minor in possession of alcohol. Released same day on $500 bond.

Romeo Rodriguez Arredondo, 25, of Burnet was arrested June 27: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Arthur Samuel-Michael Six, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27: theft. Released June 29 on personal recognizance.

Ammi Rose Smith, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 27: failure to appear-criminal mischief. Released June 30 on personal recognizance.

Roberto Sinbad Amor, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 28: theft of property. Released June 29 on $1,500 bond.

Martin Rea Estrada, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 28: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 29 on $2,500 bond.

Esteban Garcia, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested June 28: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 29 on $2,500 bond.

Loiza Michelle Macias, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested June 28: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released June 29 on $500 bond.

Ramon Presa-Vasquez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 28: assault causing bodily injury.

Gary Dale Horton, 34, of Bertram was arrested June 29: unauthorized use of vehicle. Released June 30 on $15,000 bond.

Justin Lee Kelley, 27, of Burnet was arrested June 29: indictment-burglary of habitation.

Gregory Silva, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 29: unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Released June 30 on $15,000 bond.

Robbin Warren Amos, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested June 30: criminal trespass. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Cruzito Joe Solis, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 30: possession of marijuana. Released July 1 on $500 bond.

Larry Keith Kitchens, 72, of Burnet was arrested July 1: indecency with child-exposure.

John-Joseph Sanderford, 29, of Kingsland was arrested July 1: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Michael Tupper, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 1: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

James Harrell Wallace Jr., 62, of Burnet was arrested July 1: assault.