Granite Shoals man charged in theft of ATV

Llano County sheriff’s deputies charged a 41-year-old Granite Shoals man in the theft of an all-terrain vehicle out of Bell County.

Joshua D. Wilson was arrested June 28 after deputies responded to a trespassing call on a ranch on County Road 414. The caller reported suspicious vehicles on the property.

Deputies arrived at the property at about 11 a.m. and located the vehicles and two individuals, one of which was Wilson. When deputies questioned Wilson, his answers did not make sense, according to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The deputies ran the vehicle identification number of an Intimidator UTV in Wilson’s possession and learned it had been reported stolen out of Bell County.

The deputies arrested Wilson. A female suspect at the scene was released at that time.

Wilson was charged with theft of property and booked into the Llano County Jail. He bonded out June 29.

