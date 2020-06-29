Central Texas College in Marble Falls holding fall registration

Central Texas College in Marble Falls is holding registration for the fall 2020 semester through August 21.

The school, located in the Frank Fickett Center at 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway, offers eight-week and 16-week classes starting August 24 and eight-week classes starting October 19.

According to CTC officials, most courses will be taught in a “blended format,” combining online and classroom instruction.

Register at the college during business hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Students can expedite the process by scheduling an appointment via marble.falls@ctcd.edu or 830-693-4645.

Central Texas College in Marble Falls offers a range of courses, including accounting, biology, criminal justice, statistics, math, American literature, composition, government, history, environmental sciences, and psychology.

Visit the CTC website for more information.