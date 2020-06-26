Llano County Jail bookings for June 16-22

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 16-22, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 32, of Kingsland was arrested June 18: hindering apprehension/prosecution.

John Stephen Freeman, 29, of Kingsland was arrested June 20: intoxication assault with vehicle-serious bodily injury.

Cole Fry, 69, of Cherokee was arrested June 21: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Steven Ryan Mansell, 24, of Llano was arrested June 21: speeding, no valid driver’s license in possession, displaying expired registration/license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alexander Michael Nero IV, 36, of Kingsland was arrested June 19: issuance of hot check.

Tommy Derrick Robinson, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 21: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Justin David Sagebiel, 37, of Kingsland was arrested June 17: driving with invalid/suspended license, disregarding official traffic control device, failure to appear/bail jumping, violation of promise to appear.

Cyndi Ann Smith, 52, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 17: possession of controlled substance.

Robert Bryan Stephens, 59, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested June 17: driving while intoxicated.

Leah Marie Tribble, 32, of Llano was arrested June 21: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Kari Lyn Wutze, 33, of Kingsland was arrested June 18: motion to proceed with adjudication of guilt-burglary of habitation.