Burnet County Jail bookings for June 19-25

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 19-25, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hephzibah Gladys Cerino, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 19: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence, assault causing serious bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Johnathen Wayne Maxwell, 36, of Burnet was arrested June 19: probation violation-assault on family/household member. Released June 20 on $10,000 bond.

Cody Gilbert Baether, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 19: driving while intoxicated. Released June 22 on $1,500 bond.

Dylan Reese Duncan, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 20: driving while intoxicated. Released June 21 on $1,500 bond.

Miguel Gonzales-Redondo, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 20: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, immigration detainer.

Jason Michael Hyde, 40, of Stonewall was arrested June 20: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 21: bond revocation-silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 22: terroristic threat of family/household member, public intoxication.

William Zachary Becker, 22, of Johnson City was arrested June 22: possession of controlled substance. Released June 23 on $1,500 bond.

Michael David Carroll, 44, of Kingsland was arrested June 22: theft of property, theft from person 65 or older.

Christopher Lee Ramirez, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 22: public intoxication. Released June 23 on $150 bond.

Brandon William Klinkiewicz, 18, of Burnet was arrested June 23 capias pro fine-minor in possession of tobacco, possession of marijuana. Released June 24 on personal recognizance.

Steven Michael Liscum, 60, of Kingsland was arrested June 23: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Charlie Lee Scruggs, 64, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 23: illegal dumping.

Matthew James Wright, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 23: sexual assault of child. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Julian Ibara-Salazar, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 24: no valid driver’s license, failure to appear, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.

Charles Wayne Saul, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24: motion to revoke-theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Michael David Carroll, 44, of Kingsland was arrested June 25: U.S. Marshals Service probation violation.

Robert Raleighns Evans, 30, of Burnet was arrested June 25: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.