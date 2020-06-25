Highland Lakes Fourth of July roundup

Kingsland's AquaBoom is July 2-4 and includes a two-day music festival and fireworks show. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Community fireworks displays will shower the Highland Lakes on the Fourth of July, despite COVID-19 restrictions. Requirements for face masks and social distancing will not be decided until closer to the date, so check DailyTrib.com or 101HighlandLakes.com/july4 for the most current information. Or, sign up for The Daily and The 101 email newsletters for the latest news delivered directly to you in time to make plans.

Currently, Johnson City and Bertram have canceled their annual fireworks displays.

In other Highland Lakes communities, however, the shows will go on at about dark-thirty. (Other Independence Day events such as parades and live entertainment have been canceled, or rescheduled.)

Event details may change due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AquaBoom

This year’s event is July 2-4 and includes a two-day music festival on Friday and Saturday. Fireworks launch near the RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland at dark on July 4. Boaters can watch from the sandbar in Lake LBJ near the confluence of the Llano and Colorado rivers. Others can catch a seat at the Lookout Mountain scenic overlook on RR 1431 on the southeast side of Kingsland. Lighthouse Country Club, 118 Club Circle Drive, also will allow folks to park and watch.

Click the link above for a full schedule of activities. Some annual AquaBoom events, such as the land parade, have been rescheduled to Labor Day weekend.

Fireworks over Lake Marble Falls

Fireworks launch from a barge on Lake Marble Falls near Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. The park is open to the public. Fireworks also will be visible from a number of other locations.

Fireworks at Krause Springs

Though known for its natural springs, Krause Springs also hosts a pretty spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show.

If you’re going to just watch the fireworks, entry is free but arrive before 8 p.m., when the front gates are shut.

Krause Springs is located at 424 CR 404 in Spicewood.

Rock’N Riverfest and Jet Ski Races

The Llano Chamber of Commerce is hosting the personal watercraft races July 3-5 at Badu Park, 300 W. Legion Drive in Llano.

On July 4 will be music, a car show, and, of course, fireworks. The fireworks take off from Badu Park, and people can enjoy them there or catch them from the Llano County Courthouse square, the Llano Visitor Center area, and other spots.

Fireworks over Lake LBJ

Horseshoe Bay Resort hosts the event, but the resort’s viewing location is for members and guests only.

REMINDER

Activities could change due to the tightening or loosening of COVID-19 restrictions. Check with DailyTrib.com or 101HighlandLakes.com as July 4 approaches for more updates and information.

