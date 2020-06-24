Marble Falls police arrest man accused of waving gun at passing cars

Marble Falls police responded to the 900 block of FM 2147 at about 3 p.m. June 22 after several people reported a man walking along the road waving a gun.

So many reports flooded the city of Marble Falls dispatch, in fact, that the Burnet County dispatch had to help.

When Marble Falls police officers arrived, they found a white man dressed in black standing along the road who matched the callers’ description.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when one of the officers asked the man, identified as 20-year-old Dayton Cordell Williams, if he had a weapon, the man told them he did. When the suspect laid down on the ground, as directed by the officers, a loaded gun fell out of his waistband.

During a search of the suspect, officers also found seven green pills identified as Xanax.

The suspect told the officers he had not waved the gun at anyone or any vehicles. However, a witness at the scene told the officers he had seen the suspect point the gun at passing cars, according to the affidavit.

Officers arrested Williams and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail. He was released June 24 after posting $15,000 in bonds.

