Llano County Jail bookings for June 9-15

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of June 9-15, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michael Ashley Covington, 53, of Highland Village was arrested June 13: boating while intoxicated.

Crystal Michelle Dillard, 42, of Llano was arrested June 14: possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

James Kevin Gatliff, 39, of Llano was arrested June 12: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Garet Holley, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12: injury to child/elderly with intent of bodily injury.

Jeremiah M. Johnson, 43, of Spicewood was arrested June 14: forgery of financial instrument.

Jose Arturo Lopez, 34, of Kingsland was arrested June 13: no valid driver’s license in possession, bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Ricky Lynn Nelson II, 37, of Tow was arrested June 10: assault on family/household member.

Paul Edward Regnier, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9: public intoxication. Released June 10 to see judge.

Michael Brent Thacker, 48, of Llano was arrested June 9: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 10: assault causing bodily injury-family member.