Burnet County Jail bookings for June 12-18

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 12-18, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wendy Walker Jenson, 57, of Bertram was arrested June 12: deadly conduct. Released June 14 on $8,000 bond.

Steven Shane Johns, 47, of Burnet was arrested June 12: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-assault on peace officer/judge.

Cecilia Lorene O’Banan, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 12: forgery of government instrument. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Rodolfo Rios-Hernandez, 32, of Bertram was arrested June 12: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released June 13 on $500 bond.

David Lee Rudd, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 12: possession of marijuana, driving with invalid license. Released June 13 on $3,500 bond.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 12: assault by contact-family violence. Released June 15 on $2,500 bond.

Cruz Castillo, 18, of Spicewood was arrested June 13: minor in consumption. Released same day on $500 bond.

Albert Juhlin Jenson Jr., 55, of Bertram was arrested June 14: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Released June 15 on $5,000 bond.

Casey Anthony Marre, 30, of Burnet was arrested June 14: fraud/destroy/remove/conceal price tag. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jerry Lee Rios, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 14: driving while intoxicated with child under 15, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $37,500 bond.

Zachary David Williams, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 14: obstruction/retaliation. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

James Randall Price, 34, of Bertram was arrested June 15: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released June 16 on $5,000 bond.

Sandra Lee Streichert, 60, of Burnet was arrested June 15: possession of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Nina Caldelaria Hernandez, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 16: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released June 17 on $10,000 bond.

Keithon Dewayne Manus, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 16: parole warrant.

Kyley Denton Wills, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 16: parole violation.

Tony Alford Biddy, 52, of Kingsland was arrested June 17: driving while intoxicated. Released June 18 on $10,000 bond.

Craig Dwayne Burkett, 53, of Spicewood was arrested June 17: theft of property. Released same day on $12,500 bond.

Eric Steven Winsbury, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 17: public intoxication. Released June 18 on personal recognizance.

Laura Ann Hart, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 18: theft of property.

Jason Stewart Horne, 46, of Burnet was arrested June 18: driving while intoxicated.

Jason Corbett Isaacks, 50, of Spicewood was arrested June 18: failure to identify as fugitive.

Edith Necole Pearson, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 18: failure to identify-give false/fictitious information.

Michele Kay Wade, 60, of Spicewood was arrested June 18: criminal trespass.

Nathan Allen Young, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested June 18: indecent assault.