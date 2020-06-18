Public schools will reopen in the fall

When Highland Lakes students head back to school in the fall, they also will be back in classrooms.

Commissioner of Education Mike Morath confirmed that is the plan for Texas public schools.

“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall,” he said in a statement. “But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses.”

Burnet and Marble Falls school district students have not attended in-person classes since March 13, the day before Spring Break. Districts across the state began closing campuses temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic before Gov. Greg Abbott announced they would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year. Students and teachers completed the year remotely.

During a call with state lawmakers June 18, Abbott indicated public school students would return to class this fall.

Morath confirmed the decision later in the day.

“Detailed guidance on what this will look like will be issued by (Texas Education Agency) early next week,” Morath added.

