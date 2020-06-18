Small-business training workshops move online

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce teams up with Austin SCORE to bring small business training workshops to the community about once a quarter, but COVID-19 has put those events on hold.

However, SCORE Austin, a nonprofit that assists small-business owners and entrepreneurs, has taken much of its training online. 

Upcoming June courses include:

And, on June 30, Austin SCORE will hold a workshop on SMS text marketing.

Registration is $10 for each workshop. Participant size is limited.

Online workshops continue through July with topics such as QuickBooks, Instagram strategies for business, starting a business, writing a business plan, and mastering social media. 

Visit the Austin SCORE website for more information.

