Small-business training workshops move online

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce teams up with Austin SCORE to bring small business training workshops to the community about once a quarter, but COVID-19 has put those events on hold.

However, SCORE Austin, a nonprofit that assists small-business owners and entrepreneurs, has taken much of its training online.

Upcoming June courses include:

And, on June 30, Austin SCORE will hold a workshop on SMS text marketing.

Registration is $10 for each workshop. Participant size is limited.

Online workshops continue through July with topics such as QuickBooks, Instagram strategies for business, starting a business, writing a business plan, and mastering social media.

Visit the Austin SCORE website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com